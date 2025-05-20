3.71 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.39 BYN
Rubio: Threat of new sanctions may compel Moscow to withdraw from peace negotiations over Ukraine
Contrary to the expectations of Zelensky and European leaders, the White House does not wish to escalate pressure on Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the prospect of new sanctions could potentially push Moscow to withdraw from diplomatic talks regarding Ukraine.
Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State:
"If we start threatening sanctions, the Russians might simply stop talking to us. It is crucial for us to maintain the ability to communicate with them and to encourage their return to the negotiating table."
Additionally, the United States hopes that Russia will present a comprehensive list of conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine as early as this week. In Rubio's view, this step would facilitate a clearer understanding of Moscow’s position and enable broader negotiations.