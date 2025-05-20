Rubio: United States Can No Longer Solve All Global Problems

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that America can no longer address all of the world's issues, according to RIA Novosti.

"There are many worthy reasons and many horrifying events happening around the world. The United States cannot solve all problems. We must prioritize our national interests," Rubio stated during budget hearings before the relevant committee of the House of Representatives.

He added that every action taken by the government, every dollar spent, should produce tangible benefits for the people: making the country safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

"Ideally, all three," Rubio noted.