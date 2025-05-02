3.65 BYN
Russia declassifies data on sinking German ships with prisoners of war in 1945
The Russian Federal Security Service has published archive data on the tragic events of May 3, 1945 in the Bay of Lubeck in the Baltic Sea.
Then British Air Force planes attacked three German ships carrying prisoners of Nazi concentration camps to Norway. The ships were bombed, and those who tried to escape were shot in the water by British gunboats.
According to documents, the tragedy took the lives of 7 to 12 thousand people, only about 300 survived. Most of the victims were Soviet prisoners of war.