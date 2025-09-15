Poland Will Not Open Its Border with Belarus

The border remains firmly sealed — an official statement from Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs confirms that the closure of the Polish-Belarusian border remains in effect until further notice.

The ongoing reason cited for this decision continues to be the military exercises "Zapad-2025." However, Polish authorities emphasize that this does not necessarily mean the border will be closed solely for the duration of these maneuvers. For Belarusians wishing to travel to the European Union, two routes remain open: through Lithuania and Latvia.

Polish officials have formally informed Minsk of the detention within Poland of a Belarusian citizen suspected of operating a drone in a restricted airspace zone, as well as creating threats to security and public order. This information was provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.