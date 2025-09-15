Lukashenko: Wisdom, Devotion to Motherland and Harmony in Society Always Unite Belarusians

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3674336b-6997-4604-b050-0233bfb0bdd4/conversions/c1b0316f-144a-4293-87bc-5f5ce7c1a787-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3674336b-6997-4604-b050-0233bfb0bdd4/conversions/c1b0316f-144a-4293-87bc-5f5ce7c1a787-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3674336b-6997-4604-b050-0233bfb0bdd4/conversions/c1b0316f-144a-4293-87bc-5f5ce7c1a787-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3674336b-6997-4604-b050-0233bfb0bdd4/conversions/c1b0316f-144a-4293-87bc-5f5ce7c1a787-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his compatriots on The Day of National Unity, BelTA reported, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"This holiday symbolizes the restoration of historical justice and national unity, which served as the foundation for the development and strengthening of the sovereign Belarusian state," the message reads. "On September 17, 1939, the people of our country, forced into division, regained integrity and freedom, allowing Belarusians to become the rightful masters of their land."

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that, thanks to unification, Belarusians preserved their identity and specific spiritual values, defended their right to a peaceful life during the Great Patriotic War, which they have revived and confidently continue.

"I am convinced that the wisdom and traditions of previous generations, devotion to the Motherland and harmony in society will always unite us in the name of the prosperity of our beloved Belarus," the Belarusian leader noted.