The American media was surprised by the openness of the Belarusian and Russian military. The New York Times calls the presence of military observers from the United States at the Zapad-2025 exercises a sudden turnaround of events.

The appearance of Americans on the Belarusian observation platform seemed unlikely to American journalists, given the Ukrainian conflict. Nevertheless, the exercises were attended by military attachés from the United States.