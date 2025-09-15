President of Belarus Decides to Pardon 25 Individuals

On the eve of National Unity Day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a decree to pardon 25 individuals, some of whom had been convicted of crimes of an extremist nature.

Among those pardoned are 12 women and 13 men. Nineteen of them are under the age of 40. Many have children, and one of the pardoned is a mother of multiple children. One individual committed a crime in their youth. All have acknowledged their guilt, expressed remorse for their actions, and committed to leading law-abiding lives