Russian Foreign Ministry condemns unfriendly remarks of Armenian parliament speaker

The attacks on Belarus are rooted in banal envy. This is the Russian Foreign Ministry's official comment on the recent statements by the speaker of the Armenian parliament.

Maria Zakharova called Simonyan's statements envy of Belarus's successes, which Armenia has not achieved. The diplomat called on Armenian bloggers and journalists to come to our country to see for themselves.

She also noted that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has already issued a comprehensive commentary on the Armenian politician's unfriendly remarks and promised to disseminate it on the Russian Foreign Ministry's information resources.