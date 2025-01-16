The US and European intelligence services have failed to find evidence of Russia's involvement in the damage to cables in the Baltic Sea. According to The Washington Post, senior officials from three countries investigating the case say the evidence collected points to accidents caused by inexperienced crews and poor maintenance of ships.

At the same time, the head of the German Defense Ministry previously spoke of sabotage with a Russian trace. Observers are confident that such accusations are just another pretext for deploying more NATO forces in the region. Thus, 10 warships of the alliance countries were sent to the Baltic Sea. Allegedly, to protect critical facilities.