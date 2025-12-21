Rutte Announces NATO's Readiness to Send Troops to Ukraine

NATO keeps on threatening Moscow. According to the German newspaper Bild, NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that European states are prepared to send troops to Ukraine if Russia violates the peace agreement, which has not yet been reached.

According to him, several European countries have expressed their readiness. However, work is currently underway to define the precise structure of the "coalition of the willing." As Rutte added - it is necessary to determine the deployment of forces on land, at sea, in the air.