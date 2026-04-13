Saudi Arabia called on the US to end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

New talks between Iran and the US will take place soon, according to the Pakistani Defense Minister. Some media outlets are also reporting a date of April 16, Thursday.

US Vice President J.D. Vance, speaking live on Fox News, explained the key factors that determine the prospects for further US-Iran negotiations. He also explained why, in his words, the first round failed. Vance emphasized that Iran must show flexibility and accept key demands that must be met to reach a deal.

J.D. Vance, US Vice President:

"We've clearly outlined the areas we're willing to accommodate, while also making clear where we consider them crucial. Specifically, this concerns the removal of nuclear materials from Iran. Interestingly, during these talks, we gained a certain understanding of how the Iranian side conducts the dialogue. In fact, this is precisely what led us to leave Pakistan. We concluded that the delegation present at the talks lacked the authority to conclude an agreement. They had to return to Tehran to obtain approval for the proposed terms from either the Supreme Leader or other key figures."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has called on the US to abandon its attempt to block the Strait of Hormuz and focus on negotiations with Iran. According to the Wall Street Journal, Riyadh fears that pressure on Tehran could lead to further escalation and the closure of other key sea routes.