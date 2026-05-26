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Scottish Parliament Backs Referendum on Leaving UK
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Scottish Parliament supported a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom. 72 members voted in favor, 55 against.
The initiative was put forward by Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney. Swinney is a prominent supporter of Scottish independence and the leader of the Scottish National Party, which won 58 seats in the regional parliamentary elections in early May 2026, becoming Scotland's largest political force for the fifth consecutive year.
Swinney called the parliamentary vote a confirmation of support for the party's course.