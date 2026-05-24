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Serbian President Admits Possibility of Imminent Resignation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Serbian President Vučić has admitted the possibility of his imminent resignation.
While on a visit to Beijing, the Serbian leader commented on the mass opposition protests, which have been accompanied by violent clashes. Vučić stated that there are only two options: either the president serves until the end of his mandate, or he resigns. "Consequently, I may soon resign," he said.
This was Vučić's response to the increase in street activity by his opponents. Over the past weekend, they held a series of mass protests in major Serbian cities. The rallies culminated in clashes with police.
Photo: RIA Novosti