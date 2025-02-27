3.61 BYN
Sexual exploitation of over 250 children. The US released documents on Epstein case
"Sexual abuse factory" and supply of young girls to Western elites. The Epstein case has resurfaced again.
In the United States declassified and published documents in the case of an American billionaire. Among them - flight logs, a book of contacts, a list of masseuses and more. According to the media, the files contain information about the sexual exploitation of more than 250 underage girls in Epstein's homes in New York and Florida.
The US Attorney General noted that FBI withheld the documents, submitting about 200 pages only. Bondi demanded all materials that relate to the Epstein sex trafficking investigation be provided to her today.