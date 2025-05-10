What does the homeland begin with? It actually starts with history, with the memory of ancestors, bright and mournful days. It is impossible to wipe away the unflattering pages of the chronicle with a magic wand, leaving only those dictated by current agendas.

However, ideological opponents rewrite history on the fly, forcing entire generations to forget the heroism of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War, appropriating its glory for themselves. This is what they teach their children.

Davide Caccione, member of the International Anti-Fascist Caravan (Italy):

"Many years have passed since the West began erasing historical memory. Even the story of Italian partisans is disappearing from Italian textbooks. Cinema, culture - everything is changing. This started many years ago. Recently, we are constantly being fed the idea that it was the Allies who won World War II, and that the Soviet Union’s victory is being diminished. The Allies fought to liberate Europe from Nazism, but it was the Soviet Union that actually defeated it."

Davide Caccione

It would seem an undisputed fact that the Soviet Union sacrificed the most on the altar of victory - yet, for some reason, this does not rest easy with the Baltic neighbors of Belarus, who with relentless zeal are destroying everything that reminds us of our common past - historical facts, street names, or monuments.

We have all seen footage of monuments being toppled countless times. The war against history on the West is in full swing, including efforts to influence the minds of children. In sections of school textbooks dedicated to the era of the "brown plague," the tired motif rings out: three small countries lived happily until the "evil" Soviets came and "enslaved" them. Meanwhile, the white and fluffy Germans are presented as liberators, at least according to the book titled *History of Lithuania*.

In Estonia, the distortion of history is equally blatant. In a 9th-grade textbook, it is claimed that Estonians consciously and voluntarily fought against the Soviet people. Later, however, the authors somewhat retracted, stating that for recruiting Estonian soldiers, the Germans used forced mobilization. Yet, for some reason, the so-called Estonian Legion decided to be the best students of the Nazis and fought very bravely, as noted.

Regarding Latvia, the situation is even more egregious. Nazi collaborators are openly heroized there, aided by marches of SS legionnaires held regularly in the republic or films that whitewash the Latvian Legion. One such film was created with the support of the well-known Soros Foundation.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d4ec5d82-28ca-4fbb-a65f-129cd415766f/conversions/de548fbf-b0e9-47c0-9b66-a428b1631b7e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d4ec5d82-28ca-4fbb-a65f-129cd415766f/conversions/de548fbf-b0e9-47c0-9b66-a428b1631b7e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d4ec5d82-28ca-4fbb-a65f-129cd415766f/conversions/de548fbf-b0e9-47c0-9b66-a428b1631b7e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d4ec5d82-28ca-4fbb-a65f-129cd415766f/conversions/de548fbf-b0e9-47c0-9b66-a428b1631b7e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In any case, it has long been clear what is happening with the Baltics. Their criminal governments have taken millions of citizens hostage. It is not surprising that many residents of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have already left in search of freedom, while others, due to circumstances, have fallen victim to the regime.

"The trend of rewriting history, equating criminals declared so by the Nuremberg Tribunal with the liberators of Europe, has been ongoing for quite some time in the Baltic states, Poland, and several other countries of the European Union. This is a trend that must be fought very firmly," noted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

But for now, fighting it head-on is difficult. Moldova has also taken this path. There, a new history textbook calls the Battle of Stalingrad a "catastrophe" and whitewashes Romania’s role in World War II. The fact that Romanian troops occupied Moldova is completely ignored. It is claimed they fought on Romanian soil, "liberating Bessarabia and Northern Bukovina."

Nina Dimoglo, journalist (Moldova):

"A new history textbook for Romania has been published, justifying the fascists, including one of Romania’s fascist leaders, Mr. Ion Antonescu, who was recognized as a war criminal by an international tribunal. The book states that he wasn’t such a bad guy - they are already trying to distort history."

But it’s not just history that is being distorted - the very essence of the people is being rewritten. The authors of the new textbook explicitly claim that Moldovans do not exist as a distinct nation. Previously, the word "Moldovan" was removed from official usage altogether and replaced with "Romanian."

Nina Dimoglo

Thus, by erasing the past and rewriting history, a nation is deprived not only of its roots but also of memory - without which any society is doomed to repeat its errors and face further tragedy.

On April 29, 2025, in Volgograd, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared that the Great Victory is sacred. The truth about the Great Patriotic War is our shield, and holding it in our hands is both a great honor and a heavy responsibility. "We must remember this. As soon as we forget the way to Khatyn, Stalingrad, Brest Fortress, everything will return again - instantly, almost unnoticed. That is why we must cling to this historical memory with teeth clenched," emphasized the Belarusian leader in his speech.