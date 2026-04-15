Lebanon Delivers Stark Warning to Washington: No Negotiations with Israel

Beirut has firmly slammed the door on any direct talks with Israel, casting serious doubt on the negotiations President Donald Trump had sought to broker between the two sides.

According to reports, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone with the US Secretary of State and left no room for ambiguity: Lebanon will not engage in any contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while Israeli airstrikes continue. He described the bombing campaign as constituting war crimes.

Tel Aviv stands accused of systematically mining and razing entire villages across southern Lebanon. On April 16 alone, homes were destroyed in dozens of communities. Israel has openly declared its goal of turning the region into a depopulated buffer zone.

Nevertheless, Trump announced that a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel will take effect at midnight tonight and is expected to last ten days.

“I just had excellent conversations with the respected President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These two leaders have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will officially begin a ten-day ceasefire,” the US President wrote on social media.