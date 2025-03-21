3.66 BYN
Starmer Urges EU to Prepare Contingency Plan for Containing Russia in Case of Peace in Ukraine
Two hours ago, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on European nations to proactively devise a security and containment strategy for Russia in the event of a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev. This was reported by TASS, citing his interview with The New York Times.
"We cannot sit idly by and wait for a deal; when it happens, we cannot simply agree and scratch our heads," stated Keir Starmer. In his view, Europe must play the leading role in ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine.
Moreover, the British Prime Minister spoke positively about former U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives for peaceful resolution. He also emphasized the particularly strong ties between the United Kingdom and the United States.