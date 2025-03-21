Two hours ago, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on European nations to proactively devise a security and containment strategy for Russia in the event of a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev. This was reported by TASS, citing his interview with The New York Times.

"We cannot sit idly by and wait for a deal; when it happens, we cannot simply agree and scratch our heads," stated Keir Starmer. In his view, Europe must play the leading role in ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine.