Starmer's Ratings Continue to Plummet
Public opinion polls in the United Kingdom indicate a complete collapse of the government's reputation.
Only 12% of citizens approve of Prime Minister Starmer’s activities, meaning 66 out of every 100 Britons are dissatisfied with him. The majority of complaints from the populace concern economic and immigration policies. The state of affairs in these two areas is characterized as a failure or even a catastrophe.
Keir Starmer is an unprecedented record-holder: no post-war prime minister has achieved such dismal approval ratings in such a short period. The cabinet deserves to be called a "government of public distrust," yet it may, albeit critically, survive until the next parliamentary elections in 2029. There are very few legitimate means to force the cabinet's resignation.