Syria Drowns in Blood: Ethnic Cleansing and Field Executions Continue for Second Day
Syria is engulfed in bloodshed as ethnic cleansing and field executions continue for a second day. Under the threat of automatic weapons, elderly individuals, women, and children have become indiscriminate targets. The death toll has exceeded 300 over the past two days, with most of the victims being Alawites, the sect followed by former President Bashar al-Assad and his circle.
American journalist Tucker Carlson highlighted that Western support for the war against Assad has led to the deaths of Christians, noting his long-standing defense of religious minorities in Syria.
The new authorities in Damascus refer to these events as an "operation to restore security." The new Syrian government is targeting what they call the remnants of insurgents and their supporters. The president of Lebanon's Arab Unitarian Party stated that in the coastal region of Syria alone, 1,700 civilians have fallen victim to the bloody actions of the Damascus regime.