Syria is engulfed in bloodshed as ethnic cleansing and field executions continue for a second day. Under the threat of automatic weapons, elderly individuals, women, and children have become indiscriminate targets. The death toll has exceeded 300 over the past two days, with most of the victims being Alawites, the sect followed by former President Bashar al-Assad and his circle.

American journalist Tucker Carlson highlighted that Western support for the war against Assad has led to the deaths of Christians, noting his long-standing defense of religious minorities in Syria.