Talks on Ukrainian Conflict Concluded in the United States.
Talks between Russia and the United States on settling the Ukrainian conflict concluded in Miami. Following the meeting, Kremlin envoy Igor Dmitriev stated that the consultations were proceeding well and alluded to the next round of talks that could take place in Moscow.
Trump spokesman Witkoff, for his part, called the meeting constructive. He stated that Russia remains committed to achieving peace. He also made the same statement regarding his meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, which also took place the day before.
According to Witkoff, the Americans discussed four documents with Kiev representatives, including a 20-point peace plan, U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine, and a plan for its further economic development. Neither side released any details.