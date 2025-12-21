Talks on Ukrainian Conflict Concluded in the United States.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e66176cd-a804-4195-951b-dd596a6c64d1/conversions/16855d8b-cfab-48c3-a2ff-a56c44730fc2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e66176cd-a804-4195-951b-dd596a6c64d1/conversions/16855d8b-cfab-48c3-a2ff-a56c44730fc2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e66176cd-a804-4195-951b-dd596a6c64d1/conversions/16855d8b-cfab-48c3-a2ff-a56c44730fc2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e66176cd-a804-4195-951b-dd596a6c64d1/conversions/16855d8b-cfab-48c3-a2ff-a56c44730fc2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Talks between Russia and the United States on settling the Ukrainian conflict concluded in Miami. Following the meeting, Kremlin envoy Igor Dmitriev stated that the consultations were proceeding well and alluded to the next round of talks that could take place in Moscow.

Trump spokesman Witkoff, for his part, called the meeting constructive. He stated that Russia remains committed to achieving peace. He also made the same statement regarding his meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, which also took place the day before.