Tehran declares its full readiness to resume war with US and Israel

The Tasnim news agency reported that Iran is on full combat alert in the event of a renewed war with the US and Israel if talks in Islamabad fail to begin, TASS reports.

According to the agency, Iran has "prepared new surprises" ahead of a possible new round of hostilities.

Earlier, CNN, citing sources, reported that the second round of US-Iranian talks will take place on the morning of April 22. The US delegation will be led by US Vice President J.D. Vance.