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Tehran declares its full readiness to resume war with US and Israel
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Tehran declares its full readiness to resume war with US and Israelnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c11b0f0-ae65-4f02-8f72-3fb73bd7daca/conversions/467b4171-973c-40b9-96ff-5b697be596c8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c11b0f0-ae65-4f02-8f72-3fb73bd7daca/conversions/467b4171-973c-40b9-96ff-5b697be596c8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c11b0f0-ae65-4f02-8f72-3fb73bd7daca/conversions/467b4171-973c-40b9-96ff-5b697be596c8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c11b0f0-ae65-4f02-8f72-3fb73bd7daca/conversions/467b4171-973c-40b9-96ff-5b697be596c8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Tasnim news agency reported that Iran is on full combat alert in the event of a renewed war with the US and Israel if talks in Islamabad fail to begin, TASS reports.
According to the agency, Iran has "prepared new surprises" ahead of a possible new round of hostilities.
Earlier, CNN, citing sources, reported that the second round of US-Iranian talks will take place on the morning of April 22. The US delegation will be led by US Vice President J.D. Vance.
According to Iran's state broadcaster, none of the Iranian delegation has yet arrived or even flown to Islamabad for talks with the US.