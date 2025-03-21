Telegraph: Ukrainian Refugees in Britain Face Housing Loss

Ukrainian refugees in the UK are struggling with employment and housing stability due to uncertainty surrounding visa extensions, reports the Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, approximately 220,000 Ukrainians have obtained visas under special refugee programs, each valid for three years. While the application process for visa extensions has been open since February 4, the lengthy waiting period for decisions creates "significant uncertainty," the Telegraph adds.

"Four out of ten Ukrainian asylum seekers report difficulty in retaining both their jobs and housing, as they have been unable to assure employers and landlords of their ability to remain in the UK beyond March," the publication states.

A study referenced by the Telegraph revealed that 94% of surveyed Ukrainian refugees plan to apply for a visa extension, while 74% have visas expiring before July.

Moreover, around 41% mentioned losing job opportunities or prospects for advancement, with an additional 22% reporting that their employment contracts were not renewed. Meanwhile, 26% were unable to extend their leases.

"24% of Ukrainian refugees stated that they could not secure a new rental agreement," the newspaper highlights.

The survey was conducted among 1,133 Ukrainian refugees in the UK, though the timeframe of the study has not been specified.

In response to the crisis, the UK has eased visa requirements for Ukrainians. Family scheme visas for Ukrainian refugees are free, valid for three years, and allow for residence, work, study, and access to public funds. These visas can be obtained by individuals with relatives in the UK. The sponsorship scheme allows refugees to relocate to those willing to host them in their homes.