"Ten yards" away from achieving peace - What time phone conversation Putin - Trump to take place

According to the US president, many elements of the final peace agreement have already been agreed; nevertheless, the work ahead will not be easy. "Ten yards" away from achieving peace in Ukraine - this is how the White House commented on the upcoming telephone conversation.

"We're going to have a very important call. You know, we've had calls, but we're getting down to a very critical stage. And we want to get the whole Russia Ukraine thing done. I think Ukraine wants it. I know they want it. Everybody wants it. It's a lot of deaths. It's unbelievable bloodshed, the likes of which the world has never seen before."