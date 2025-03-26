The German government headed by Scholz has resigned

German government is a 'care-taker cabinet' now. The President of that country accepted the resignation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his 14 ministers.

However, they will not cease to exert pressure on German citizens. The officials will temporarily perform their duties until a new government is formed. Its main contender for the post of chancellor - the leader of the CDU-CSU bloc that won the election, Friedrich Merz - promised to approve it by April 20.