Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

The Telegraph: Ukraine Faces Catastrophe if Trump’s Peace Initiatives Fail

The Telegraph: Ukraine Faces Catastrophe if Trump’s Peace Initiatives Fail

Ukraine faces disaster if Donald Trump’s peace initiatives fail, reports the The Telegraph. Further losses in personnel and shortages of military equipment could have catastrophic consequences.

During a working briefing at the White House, Trump announced that within two weeks, the situation regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict is likely to become clearer. At that point, further political decisions from Washington will be determined.