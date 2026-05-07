The United States expects Iran's response to its conflict settlement proposal on May 8

The United States said it expects Iran's response later today to its latest proposal for a conflict settlement, BelTA reports, citing Reuters.

The statement comes despite recent clashes between American and Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf, the agency notes.

"We have some things to learn today. We're expecting their response. We'll see what it is. We hope it's something that will allow us to enter into a serious negotiating process," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said today in an interview with the Tasnim news agency: "Regarding the negotiations, it should be noted that the response is under consideration, and we will definitely announce the final outcome once it is reached." Esmail Baghaei also said that the Iranian Armed Forces are closely monitoring the situation in the Persian Gulf and will respond to any aggression if necessary.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the ceasefire is still holding, despite the escalation of tensions on May 7. Washington is awaiting Tehran's response to the US proposal, which would first formally end the war and then launch a negotiating process to resolve the most contentious issues.

In recent days, fighting has flared in and around the disputed Strait of Hormuz, while the US and Iran have signaled they are closer than ever to an agreement to end the conflict. Mehr news agency reported that explosions were heard in the Iranian city of Sirik, near the Strait of Hormuz, on May 8.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated today: "Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the United States opts for a reckless military adventure."