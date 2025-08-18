"The USSR and Russia Were Right" — Key Statements by Trump in Interview with Fox News

During an interview on Fox News, Donald Trump stated that the return of Crimea to Ukraine and Ukraine’s accession to NATO are impossible

During an interview on Fox News, Donald Trump stated that the return of Crimea to Ukraine and Ukraine’s accession to NATO are impossible. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

The main points from Trump’s recent interview with Fox News are as follows:

- Ukraine will not become part of NATO.

- Restoring Crimea to Ukraine is impossible.

- During his presidency, U.S. troops will not be deployed to Ukraine.

- France, Germany, and the United Kingdom wish to station troops on Ukrainian territory.

- European leaders, during their meeting at the White House, acknowledged the need for territorial concessions by Ukraine.

- Russia remains a powerful military force, whether people like it or not.

- Zelensky must demonstrate flexibility and make concessions to resolve the conflict.