Despite finding itself at the crossroads of global confrontation, Belarus has succeeded in safeguarding its most vital achievement — a peaceful sky over its territory. President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement during a meeting with Belarusian diplomatic representatives, as reported by BELTA.

"Belarus has managed to preserve what is most important — a peaceful sky above our heads. Despite the intense economic pressure, we have succeeded in providing employment for our people, increasing incomes, and fostering hope for a better tomorrow," emphasized the Belarusian leader.