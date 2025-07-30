Protests persist across Ukraine in opposition to President Zelensky’s attempts to tighten control over the formally independent anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAP. Demonstrations have once again taken place in most major cities, from Kiev to Lvov.

Following a widespread campaign involving Western politicians and the world's leading media outlets, Kiev appears to have retreated somewhat: Zelensky has submitted a new bill concerning NABU to Parliament.

However, upon closer inspection, this document reveals embedded provisions that effectively grant the president near-total control over these anti-corruption institutions. Ukraine's international aid has already been curtailed; according to some reports, the European Union has even halted all assistance altogether until Zelensky fully repeals his legislative reforms.