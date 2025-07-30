3.67 BYN
From Kiev to Lvov: Protests Continue in Ukraine Against Restrictions on NABU's Powers
Protests persist across Ukraine in opposition to President Zelensky’s attempts to tighten control over the formally independent anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAP. Demonstrations have once again taken place in most major cities, from Kiev to Lvov.
Following a widespread campaign involving Western politicians and the world's leading media outlets, Kiev appears to have retreated somewhat: Zelensky has submitted a new bill concerning NABU to Parliament.
However, upon closer inspection, this document reveals embedded provisions that effectively grant the president near-total control over these anti-corruption institutions. Ukraine's international aid has already been curtailed; according to some reports, the European Union has even halted all assistance altogether until Zelensky fully repeals his legislative reforms.
Meanwhile, European media have launched a campaign praising former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Zaluzhny, with some openly predicting his rise to the highest office in Kiev. At the same time, discussions about the imminent end of the war are growing louder among European commentators. Just recently, for example, Polish Prime Minister Tusk made such a statement.