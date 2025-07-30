It is important that the split in European "unity" also extends to the anti-Belarusian policies of the European Union. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made this statement during a meeting with the heads of Belarusian diplomatic missions, as reported by BELTA.

"It is crucial that this notorious split within the EU also affects our issue — the anti-Belarusian policies of the EU," said the head of state. "The Foreign Ministry has reported to me which countries we can primarily talk to about this. Specific measures are already being worked on. Overall, our diplomats in the West must by no means sit back and do nothing."

"Whether there is a right or left turn in the EU — we don't care. What matters is that the people are increasingly tired of elites who do not hear them and ignore their will at elections. This cannot continue forever. In the next wave of politicians, there should be those you know and who know Belarus — the real Belarus," emphasized the President.

The President urged to seize every opportunity to tell the truth about Belarus to Western expert and analytical centers, and mass media. "The strategy of 'democratization through sanctions' has failed. You will see soon that competition among new concepts will begin. There, the voices of those you work with should be heard," said Alexander Lukashenko.