Lukashenko Explains What Makes Government Viable and Effective

It is necessary to fine-tune the work on the external front. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with the heads of Belarusian diplomatic missions, as reported by BELTA.

"Strategy, no matter how clear and historically well-founded it may be, requires constant adjustment at the tactical level. It is precisely the ability to adapt in a timely manner within the framework of the overall goal that makes the government viable and diplomatically effective. Today, we will discuss this delicate calibration of our work on the external front, considering specific regions and overarching themes," said the head of state.