Thousands of Pages of Declassified Records Related to Assassination of Kennedy Released in U.S.

The National Archives and Records Administration of the United States has published thousands of pages of declassified records related to the assassination of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, in 1963. This information was reported by BELTA, citing ABC News.

The records have been made available on the National Archives' website and added to materials published in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2017-2018. "This release contains approximately 80,000 pages of previously classified records, which will be published without any redactions," stated the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.