Towards ambitious goals - Belarus and Kyrgyzstan plan to develop cooperation

In 2024 in November in Bishkek at the regular meeting of the Kyrgyz-Belarusian intergovernmental commission a very ambitious figure of 500 million dollars of mutual trade turnover for the next 5 years was announced

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Belarus Erbol Sultanbaev told us how achievable such a goal is and what projects we will use to reach it in the Spotlight Interview.

According to the Ambassador, such a figure is quite achievable. The parties have already started to implement practical measures to achieve this indicator. An important aspect in this direction is the expansion of direct contacts between the business circles of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. In this regard, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan has planned a number of bilateral events.

"This year we plan to hold a large Kyrgyz-Belarusian business forum. Most likely, it will be held in Minsk so that our domestic entrepreneurs could familiarize onsite, see and learn in which market niches they could be better represented. I think that by such joint steps we will be able to achieve these numbers within the specified timeframe," Erbol Sultanbayev said.

According to the Ambassador, Kyrgyz agrarians have a good reputation for Belarusian agricultural machinery - tractors and harvesters. Belarusian special equipment for municipal enterprises is also popular. There are plans to expand cooperation in this area. In turn, Kyrgyzstan is famous for its good agricultural potential. "We have good early vegetables and fruits, which, firstly, are ecologically clean, and secondly, have very good taste qualities. They are mostly supplied to the markets of Russia and Kazakhstan today, but we also plan to establish and expand supplies to the Belarusian market," Erbol Sultanbayev emphasized.

Belarus also offers such a format of interaction as the creation of joint assembly plants, which is interesting for both sides. In Kyrgyzstan, an assembly plant for elevator equipment has been successfully operating in cooperation with the Belarusian company Mogilevliftmash and the Kyrgyz company Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush.

The products of the joint assembly facility are in good demand in the domestic market. In 2024, it produced more than 100 units of elevator equipment.