If the United States sent a delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled to take place in China, it could serve as a platform for discussing security guarantees for Kiev, stated British geopolitical analyst Alexander Merkuris during an interview on the YouTube channel The Duran, reports RIA Novosti.

“Americans would act wisely if they sent their representatives to this meeting to discuss potential solutions to the Ukraine issue, including security guarantees,” he suggested.

According to Merkuris, both Russia and China have long been inclined toward constructive dialogue. Therefore, it is unlikely that organizing a session on Ukraine at the summit would pose any significant problems.