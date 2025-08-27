Trump Calls for Holding Soros Liable for Supporting Violent Protests

Donald Trump continues to take action "everywhere and in every way." Currently, the American is fighting against the deep state. Since taking office, Trump has systematically confronted those who troubled him during his first presidential term, especially those who attempted to hinder his second bid for the Oval Office and now seek to remove him from his pedestal.

The White House chief called for criminal charges to be filed against George Soros. The media have reported that Soros is a sponsor of protests against Trump, with investments amounting to $20 million.

"George Soros and his far-left son must be charged for supporting violent protests and numerous other activities across the United States. We will not allow these maniacs to continue tearing America apart, leaving her no chance to 'breathe' or remain free. Soros and his group of psychopaths have caused immense damage to our country, including his crazy friends from the West Coast. Be cautious—we are watching you," declared U.S. President Donald Trump.