Trump Calls for Peacekeepers to be Deployed in Ukraine in Acceptable Manner

AP Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine "in an acceptable form for all parties involved." At the same time, the White House chief noted that Washington is currently not providing any military assistance to Kiev.

Following discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump informed reporters that the responsibility for ensuring Ukraine's security after the conflict resolution will fall on European countries. He expressed no objections to the deployment of EU troops in the country as peacekeepers.