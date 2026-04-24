Trump Cancels Kushner and Witkoff's Trip to Pakistan for Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump has canceled the trip of American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan to meet with Iranian representatives, BelTA reports, citing Fox News.

The White House chief told a Fox News correspondent that the Iranians "can call the US at any time convenient for them," but Witkoff and Kushner will not fly to Pakistan for 18 hours to "sit and chat about nothing."

According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already left Islamabad following talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister there on Saturday.