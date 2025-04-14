During a meeting with the President of El Salvador at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism regarding the competence of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"If Biden were competent, if Zelensky were competent — and I’m not sure that he is — this war should have never been allowed to happen," the American leader stated, articulating his stance on the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, while discussing progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the U.S. President remarked that, in his assessment, things are proceeding positively. He added that news regarding the situation is expected to emerge soon.

Later, White House special envoy Steve Witkoff indicated that there is now the potential to be "on the brink of something that would be very significant for world peace" within the framework of conflict resolution.