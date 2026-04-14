Trump declares conflict with Iran nearing an end

In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that he does not plan to resume military action against Iran and considers the conflict virtually over. He asserted that Tehran is desperately seeking a deal with the United States.

Meanwhile, Vice President Vance will likely lead the American delegation for a possible second round of talks with Iranian officials. Vance himself confirmed diplomatic efforts and stated that Trump wants to reach a major deal with Iran, one in which the country "will prosper."

J.D. Vance, Vice President of the United States:

"The reason there hasn't been a deal yet is because the President really wants a deal where Iran doesn't have nuclear weapons, where Iran isn't a state sponsor of terrorism, and where the people of Iran can prosper, thrive, and join the global economy. And that's the deal he's proposing."

According to media reports, US administration officials are currently discussing the details of a possible meeting, although it remains unclear whether it will take place. Iran hasn't confirmed any information yet.