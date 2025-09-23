Trump Declares That Conflict in Ukraine Is Likely to Continue for Some Time

Trump States That the Ukraine Conflict Will Likely Persist for Some Time

The military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to end soon. U.S. President Donald Trump made this statement following his meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

At the same time, the American leader noted that Kyiv has the opportunity to return to its original borders. He also shared this sentiment on his social media, emphasizing the importance of supporting the European Union. However, regarding the role of the United States in guarantees for Ukraine, he said it is too early to speak.

"Perhaps we will discuss this later. I hope we can talk about it a bit later. It’s a little early to answer that question," Donald Trump stated.