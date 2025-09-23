3.63 BYN
Trump States That the Ukraine Conflict Will Likely Persist for Some Time
The military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to end soon. U.S. President Donald Trump made this statement following his meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
At the same time, the American leader noted that Kyiv has the opportunity to return to its original borders. He also shared this sentiment on his social media, emphasizing the importance of supporting the European Union. However, regarding the role of the United States in guarantees for Ukraine, he said it is too early to speak.
"Perhaps we will discuss this later. I hope we can talk about it a bit later. It’s a little early to answer that question," Donald Trump stated.
Furthermore, Trump asserted that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter alliance airspace. According to the former White House occupant, the United States will continue supplying arms to NATO countries so they can use them at their discretion. However, despite this sharp shift in rhetoric, Trump’s statements are not necessarily good news for Kyiv, as noted by The Daily Telegraph. Instead of committing to new aid for Kyiv or increasing pressure on Russia, Trump is passing the responsibility to Europe and NATO. Supporting this view is the fact that the U.S. abstained from endorsing Kyiv and the European Union’s anti-Russian statement at the outset of the UN Security Council session.