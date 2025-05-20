3.71 BYN
Trump disappointed with progress of war in Gaza
Donald Trump is disappointed with the progress of the war in Gaza, and he has conveyed to Benjamin Netanyahu that it is time to "wrap things up." According to Axios, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with how the conflict is unfolding.
It is noted that Trump considers his recent tour of Middle Eastern countries a success; however, he believes that the ongoing conflict in Gaza "hinders his plans" for the region.
Sources also suggest that Trump has pressured Israel to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.