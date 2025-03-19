Trump instructs State Department, Pentagon, CIA to cooperate with Russia

Trump instructed the administration, including the leadership of the State Department, Pentagon, and CIA, to engage in contacts with Russia, said US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

This is reported by RIA Novosti.

"Trump has instructed members of his administration, including the leadership of the CIA, Pentagon, State Department, and other agencies, to engage in work with Moscow," Witkoff said on Bloomberg TV.

According to him, everyone is involved in this process.

"It's really amazing to see. I think people will be happy, and you'll see positive results in the near future," Trump's special envoy said.