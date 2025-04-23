Trump names main obstacle to Ukraine peace deal

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70150bfa-15b5-497e-b975-8ded56406d22/conversions/dae55823-d181-49d6-b0bb-25c2cfa70b8b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70150bfa-15b5-497e-b975-8ded56406d22/conversions/dae55823-d181-49d6-b0bb-25c2cfa70b8b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70150bfa-15b5-497e-b975-8ded56406d22/conversions/dae55823-d181-49d6-b0bb-25c2cfa70b8b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70150bfa-15b5-497e-b975-8ded56406d22/conversions/dae55823-d181-49d6-b0bb-25c2cfa70b8b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Donald Trump has said that Russia is ready to make a deal to settle the conflict in Ukraine, just need to sort out with Zelensky.

The U.S. media report that the White House master intends to reach a peace deal on Ukraine before the end of the first hundred days of his cadence. That is, until April 30. And he is ready to exert the most serious pressure on Kiev, as he sees the main obstacle there.

Also, the American leader said that the continuation of the conflict for Zelensky means that in a year or two he will be left without a country.