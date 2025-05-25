Trump postpones imposing 50 percent duties on EU goods

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/935c5e64-7ec1-41a0-a504-17e83557f972/conversions/2547cfd2-1c05-471b-be1d-21489be3630c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/935c5e64-7ec1-41a0-a504-17e83557f972/conversions/2547cfd2-1c05-471b-be1d-21489be3630c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/935c5e64-7ec1-41a0-a504-17e83557f972/conversions/2547cfd2-1c05-471b-be1d-21489be3630c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/935c5e64-7ec1-41a0-a504-17e83557f972/conversions/2547cfd2-1c05-471b-be1d-21489be3630c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

America's tariff war with Europe has gotten a reprieve. Donald Trump postponed the introduction of 50 percent duties on European goods until July 9. The U.S. President, after talking to European Commission chief von der Leyen, agreed to push back the date to reach an agreement.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"She called me and she asked for an extension. Von der Leyen said she wants to get down to serious negotiations. They should do that. I agreed to move it to July 9. That's the day she requested and said we would get together quickly and see if we could work something out."