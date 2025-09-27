Trump Proposes Large-Scale Plan to Resolve Conflict in Gaza

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fbcaed6d-28d2-4cb6-b210-3338f20634b8/conversions/c5570d52-a937-46b2-a2f0-00a591344628-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fbcaed6d-28d2-4cb6-b210-3338f20634b8/conversions/c5570d52-a937-46b2-a2f0-00a591344628-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fbcaed6d-28d2-4cb6-b210-3338f20634b8/conversions/c5570d52-a937-46b2-a2f0-00a591344628-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fbcaed6d-28d2-4cb6-b210-3338f20634b8/conversions/c5570d52-a937-46b2-a2f0-00a591344628-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States abandoned the idea of resettling Palestinians from Gaza and proposed a comprehensive plan to end the conflict, rebuild the Strip, and prepare for the setting up a Palestinian state.

Trump presented the 21-point initiative and discussed it with Arab and Muslim countries at the UN General Assembly. The plan calls for a cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the return of hostages, humanitarian aid, and the restoration of infrastructure.

According to the plan, governance of Gaza will be temporarily transferred to Palestinian technocrats under international supervision, while security will be ensured by a stabilization structure with the participation of the United States and Arab countries.