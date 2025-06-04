Trump Reveals Putin’s Intention to Respond to Ukrainian Attack on Airfields

American President Donald Trump stated that he had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the Russian leader promised to respond to Ukraine’s attack on airfields, according to TASS.

“I have just finished a phone call with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The conversation lasted about 1 hour and 15 minutes,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. The leader of the White House described the call as “good, but not one that will lead to immediate peace in Ukraine.”

Specifically, the discussion addressed Ukraine’s attack on Russian airfields. “We discussed Ukraine’s attack on the Russian aircraft stationed at the airfields, as well as several other attacks carried out by both sides,” the American leader noted. “President Putin said very decisively that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields,” he added.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, also confirmed that Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation.