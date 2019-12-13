Trump says he wants to make Canada 51st US state

American President-elect Donald Trump is no longer promising to end the Ukrainian conflict in one day.

He gave a big interview at his residence at the Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, where he said he intends to accomplish this in six months. He also blamed Biden for starting the war.

“A lot of mistakes have been made in these negotiations. And I told Biden that it would end in a war. And that war could have escalated and been even worse than it is now. I think everybody has always understood - and I understand - that there were certain agreements and Biden broke them. And that agreement would have satisfied both Ukraine and everybody else, but Biden said: “No, you should be able to join NATO,” Trump said.

Much of Trump's statements touched on territorial and economic issues. This included talking about Greenland becoming part of the United States. According to the politician, such a scenario is favorable for the inhabitants of the island, and Denmark should concede it to protect the “free world.”