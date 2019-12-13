3.42 RUB
Trump schedules meeting with Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky's visit to the United States will be remembered for a long time. Following his visit to a military plant in Pennsylvania, the House of Representatives Committee launched an investigation.
The White House urged the Republicans to stop investigating Zelensky's trip, saying that it was organized at Kiev's request and there was no reason to find out anything. At the same time, the American investment adventure of the overdue president continues. Rendezvous with him has been scheduled by Donald Trump.
Donald Trump, the U.S. presidential candidate from the Republican Party:
"As you know, President Zelensky has asked me for a meeting. We'll meet with him tomorrow morning at 9:45 at Trump Tower. The situation in Ukraine is a shame and a disgrace. So much death and destruction. Horrible!!!"
Notably, Trump made the announcement around the same time as the meeting between Zelensky and the Republican vice presidential rival Kamala Harris was taking place.
