Trump signs order imposing import duties on dozens of countries
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The American president signed an order establishing import duties ranging from 10% to 41% against 69 countries, territories, and the European Union.
Syria received the highest tariffs at 41%, followed by Laos and Myanmar at 40%. Switzerland ranked third, with the U.S. imposing a 39% tariff on its goods. The Swiss government is shocked and confused, especially since they have been engaged in trustful negotiations with the Americans since May.
Other countries on the list include Iraq and Serbia, both facing a 35% duty. The decision by the U.S. authorities disappointed Belgrade. In the coming days, Serbian officials plan to continue negotiations with Washington.