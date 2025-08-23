Trump Urges NBC and ABC to Be Revoked Licenses

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/06b1f00d-de17-49b9-8bb7-63323a665a6b/conversions/2330d073-9481-4e54-816c-85f49c3e8dee-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/06b1f00d-de17-49b9-8bb7-63323a665a6b/conversions/2330d073-9481-4e54-816c-85f49c3e8dee-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/06b1f00d-de17-49b9-8bb7-63323a665a6b/conversions/2330d073-9481-4e54-816c-85f49c3e8dee-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/06b1f00d-de17-49b9-8bb7-63323a665a6b/conversions/2330d073-9481-4e54-816c-85f49c3e8dee-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump is settling scores with the American media. The White House Master called for NBC and ABC to be canceled their licenses. The politician declared them to be the worst representatives of their industry.

The U.S. President did not like the way these media outlets cover him and his colleagues. They use disinformation, Trump notes, and there are also complaints about the New York Times, the Daily Beast, and the Penguin Random House publishing house.

Earlier, the US Committee to Protect Journalists called the politician's attacks on the press "a clear and direct threat to freedom of the press".

Trump will also have to fight with regional authorities - the mayor of Chicago called on the people to stand with him and form a united front against the introduction of National Guard troops to fight crime and illegal immigrants.

Earlier, Fox News reported that 2,000 troops would be mobilized in 19 U.S. states in the coming weeks.